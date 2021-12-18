SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $375.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.67. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $381.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

