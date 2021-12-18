Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 33.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schrödinger by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDGR traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,945. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.