Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Decreased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 13.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.37 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.