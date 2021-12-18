Scotiabank Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.32.

AltaGas stock opened at C$26.92 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$18.26 and a 52 week high of C$27.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

