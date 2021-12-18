Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.88, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

