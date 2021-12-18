Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.88, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
