Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,446.81

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,446.81 ($19.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,318.50 ($17.42). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,358.50 ($17.95), with a volume of 2,928,235 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,446.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,364.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.01%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

