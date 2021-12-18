Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Update

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Scott’s Liquid Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

