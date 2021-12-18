SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Up 81.4% in November

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the November 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 292.4 days.

SCSKF opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. SCSK has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Get SCSK alerts:

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.