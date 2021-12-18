Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 1.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after buying an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after buying an additional 568,721 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $212.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.