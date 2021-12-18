Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,851 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $104.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

