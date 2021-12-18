SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (TSE:SLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. SELLAS Life Sciences Group traded as high as C$15.21 and last traded at C$15.16, with a volume of 176757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.35.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

