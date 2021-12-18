Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,800 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,834,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 144.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

