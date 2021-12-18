Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price cut by Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

