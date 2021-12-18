SHAKE (SHAKE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43,296.00

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for about $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHAKE has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.93 or 0.08354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.52 or 1.00386049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

