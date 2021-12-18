Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in November

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,394,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 3,809,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHWGF remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
