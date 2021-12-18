Shard Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Shard has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $5,429.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

