Share Buyback Program Announced by FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Board of Directors

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FDX traded up $11.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.32. 10,117,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,918. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

