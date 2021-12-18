Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of SHEN stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
