Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

