Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for 3.3% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.93.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total transaction of $546,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,464,760 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $304.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

