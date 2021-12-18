Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of UroGen Pharma worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.23. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

