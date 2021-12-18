Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBUU stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

