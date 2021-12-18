Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.