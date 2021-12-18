Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Incyte by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.89 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.