Short Interest in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Expands By 31.3%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 9,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

