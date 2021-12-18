Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Increases By 51.4%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $62,105.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,868 shares of company stock worth $262,776. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

