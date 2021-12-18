Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Declines By 36.1%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGESY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

