Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Declines By 36.1%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,561,600 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 4,009,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,134.7 days.

Shares of Arca Continental stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Separately, Barclays cut Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.