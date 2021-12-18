Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Increases By 49.9%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the November 15th total of 693,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 437,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $915,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 203,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

