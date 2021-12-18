Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Decreases By 47.1%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 24,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 18.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

