Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Drops By 29.1%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Bonso Electronics International at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNSO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Bonso Electronics International has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc engages in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

