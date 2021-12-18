Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Drops By 37.1%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CODX traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

