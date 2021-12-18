Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Decreases By 39.5%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 451.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $$46.39 during trading hours on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.