Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Decreases By 39.5%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 451.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $$46.39 during trading hours on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

