Short Interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Declines By 25.5%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $97.08 and a 52 week high of $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

