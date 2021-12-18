Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Rises By 48.0%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -2.42. Eltek has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

