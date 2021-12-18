Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Decreases By 34.1%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FAAR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 4,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $32.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000.

