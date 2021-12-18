Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Decreases By 47.8%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 44,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,932. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

