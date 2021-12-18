Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Grows By 72.7%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,065 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter.

