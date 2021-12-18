Short Interest in Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Decreases By 40.2%

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DROP remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,328. Fuse Science has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Fuse Science
