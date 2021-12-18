Short Interest in Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Decreases By 40.2%

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DROP remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,328. Fuse Science has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Fuse Science, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations.

