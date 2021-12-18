Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Increases By 74.5%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the November 15th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 9,482.17%. Equities analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $214,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

