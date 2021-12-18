Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Declines By 37.5%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $680.00.

Geberit stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. Geberit has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $84.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

