Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Declines By 49.6%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guild stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $863.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.14. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guild will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

