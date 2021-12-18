Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Increases By 33.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,176. The firm has a market cap of $499.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 397,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.