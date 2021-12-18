Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Drops By 40.0%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

IHLDY remained flat at $$3.94 during trading on Friday. Imperial Logistics has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

About Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

