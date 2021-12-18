Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Rises By 64.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

INSI opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,254,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

