Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Rises By 64.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
INSI opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $23.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
