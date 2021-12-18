Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Decreases By 35.9%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMTE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 18,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

