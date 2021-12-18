Short Interest in Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Drops By 50.0%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KGTFY remained flat at $$6.43 on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury and Investment, and Others. The Retail Banking segment develops financial products and services for individual customers such as deposits, loans, payment for goods and services, and sale of products released by the banks subsidiaries and business alliances through network branches.

