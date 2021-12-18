Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Decreases By 31.4%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.27. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSVB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

