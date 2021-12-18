Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Increases By 30.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 106,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $27.31 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 106.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

