Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Decreases By 43.0%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

MITQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 56,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.