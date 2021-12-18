Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Drops By 50.0%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NEXXY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97. Nexi has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $23.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

